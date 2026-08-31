The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFMC), Chottanikara, on Monday, directed all three accused in a cheating case related to the Muttil tree-felling scam to appear for a hearing as part of the framing of charges on September 7. The court also dismissed a petition filed by the accused seeking a stay of further proceedings in the case. The High Court, on August 20, had directed the accused to file an application before the trial court to stay the proceedings in the case.

The accused had said in the petition that the investigation in the tree-felling case registered by the Meppadi Forest Range Office is still ongoing and that both the cases are intertwined. The JFMC did not accept the petition and dismissed it. The court also allowed a petition filed by the first accused, Roji Augustine, to record his plea through video-conferencing.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by M M Aliyar, Managing Partner, Malabar Timber Industries, Karimukal, Ernakulam, against Roji Augustine, Jose Kutty Augustine and Anto Augustine. As per the complaint, the accused cheated Aliyar by selling timber, which was illegally cut and transported from Muttil under Meppadi forest range.

Aliyar said in his complaint that he was fraudulently and dishonestly induced to believe that the timber sold to him had necessary passes issued by the Forest Department and that he came to know about the offence committed by the accused when the Meppadi Forest Range Officer initiated proceedings in 2021. Ambalamedu police registered a case based on the complaint in 2021. The three accused were slapped with charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The JFMC had earlier ruled that criminal breach of trust was not attracted in the case but upheld the section dealing with cheating. This order was also reiterated by the High Court. The police have already submitted the investigation report, and charges will be framed against the accused on September 7.