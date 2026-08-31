Dramatic scenes unfolded in Kozhikode when an outraged parent publicly protested against IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, refusing to let him present a prize to his daughter at a children’s sports event. Sriram, who is an accused in the high-profile 2019 road accident case that claimed the life of journalist KM Basheer, was forced to step down from the stage following the protest.

The incident occurred during the prize distribution ceremony of a kids' 'swimmathon' organised by the Calicut Pedallers at the Cherootty Nagar swimming pool. As Sriram was invited to hand over a prize, a parent stepped forward and openly voiced his objection. "You do not need to present this, sir. We do not want a killer presenting the award. I do not want my daughter to receive a prize from Sriram Venkitaraman. Let anyone else do it," the father declared.

Following the intense backlash, Sriram withdrew from the presentation ceremony. Kozhikode Sub Collector Gautham Raj subsequently stepped in to distribute the prizes to the winners. Sriram had originally arrived at the venue to participate in the Calicut Triathlon, which comprises cycling, swimming, and running events. The organisers of the children’s swimming competition had invited him to hand out the awards when they saw him at the location.

The 2019 hit-and-run case

The public anger against Sriram stems from a fatal car accident that took place in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of August 3, 2019. KM Basheer, a local journalist, was killed when a speeding car driven by Sriram hit his motorcycle near the Museum police station. Sriram is an accused in the case, and the trial is currently underway.