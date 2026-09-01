A sophisticated digital payment scam has hit a silver jewellery showroom in Muvattupuzha, highlighting a growing trend of fraud targeting retail merchants. A well-dressed fraudster managed to walk away with silver ornaments valued at ₹16,000 after presenting a fake Google Pay screenshot to the shop owner.

The incident occurred at Lipsy Silver Palace, a well-known store in the locality. The suspect, described as an elegantly dressed young man with impeccable manners, entered the showroom and browsed the collection. After selecting various silver ornaments totalling ₹16,000, he pretended to initiate a mobile transaction. He then displayed his smartphone screen, showing a generated confirmation screen mimicking a successful Google Pay transfer to the shop's account.

Trusting the customer’s sophisticated appearance and polite conduct, the shopkeeper did not suspect any foul play and handed over the packaged jewellery. It was only much later, during a routine account check, that the store management realised no such transaction had been credited to their bank account. Despite the passage of several days, the identity of the culprit remains unknown. Although the shop has provided CCTV footage and clear images of the suspect to the authorities, the individual is yet to be tracked down.

Vigilance key to avoiding UPI payment frauds

This incident has prompted trade associations and local business owners to issue a warning to all local merchants. Shopkeepers are advised to never rely on screenshots or verbal assurances presented by customers. Instead, they must actively verify every digital payment through their own banking apps, merchant notification SMS, or digital voice alert boxes before allowing goods to leave the store.