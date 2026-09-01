The historic town of Thirunavaya is gearing up to host the prestigious Kerala Kumbh Mela, officially known as the Mahamagha festival, from January 15 to March 6, 2027. The mega pilgrimage will commence on the auspicious day of Makarasankranti and conclude on Maha Shivratri. Organisers have already initiated large-scale preparations for the event, with detailed schedules expected to be finalised by the end of September.

Running parallel to the Nashik Kumbh Mela and the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela, the Thirunavaya event is expected to attract devotees from across the nation. To facilitate smooth travel, the Indian Railways is planning to run over 10 special trains this year, a significant increase from the two special trains operated during the previous festival.

Organisers are expecting a massive turnout of around 50 lakh (five million) devotees for the 2027 congregation. To manage the crowd and provide seamless access to the Yajnashala being set up in the middle of the Bharathapuzha river, at least three temporary bridges will be constructed. These bridges will be strategically positioned in front of the Thirunavaya Navamukunda temple, at the rear of the shrine, and near the main riverbanks.

In a major development, Juna Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati announced plans to transform the historic Thirunavaya Yogam into an international Vedic gurukulam. Traditional Vedic education, which had been suspended at the historic centre for a long period, will be revived to preserve and promote ancient Indian heritage.