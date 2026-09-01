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Thiruvananthapuram

  • Kerala University Senate Campus Indoor Basketball Court: National Sports Day Celebration, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, 10:30 am.
  • Press Club: Vidyadhiraja Mission State Committee, Chattambi Swami Jayanti Celebration and Award Presentation, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, 10:30 am.
  • Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Inauguration of the Senior Citizens' Commission's First Anniversary Celebration, Minister V E Abdul Gafoor, 10:00 am.
  • Palayam Nandavanam Prof. N Krishnapillai Foundation Hall: Chattambi Swami Jayanti Conference and Award Distribution by Chattambi Swami Memorial Committee, Minister P C Vishnunath, 5:30 pm.
  • Pothencode House of Hope Centre: Inauguration of Hope Centre, K Muraleedharan, 6:30 pm.
  • Kanjirampara Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Inauguration of Ashtami Rohini Utsavam Conference, Minister K Muraleedharan, 6:30 pm.
  • General Hospital: Corporation's Mega Cleaning Drive, Mayor V V Rajesh, 8:00 am.
  • Pulimoodu Youth Square: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath District Committee Milad Conference Organising Committee Meeting, 3:30 pm.
  • Palayam LMS Ground: Christian Book Fair, 10:00 am.
  • Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Holy Mass in connection with the Feast Day, 5:30 pm.
  • Jagathy Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Sree Krishna Jayanti Utsavam (Festival) - Kalasham Ritual, 8:00 am.
  • Venganoor Chavadinada Ambadi Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Utsavam (Festival) and Bhagavatha Parayanam (Recitation), 8:00 am.

Kottayam

  • Kottayam St. Joseph's Cathedral: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Holy Mass. Fr. Shaiju Jose Chennikkara, Intercessory Prayers – 6:30 pm.
  • Chalukunnu Campus Crusade Hall: Jesus Redeems Ministries – Fasting Prayer and Word of God Service. Pastor Prakash Thomas – 10:30 am.
  • Choziyakkad Sreekrishna Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaha Yajna. Rukmini Swayamvaram – 10:00 am, Midday Pooja and Discourse – 12:00 pm, Sarveshwari Pooja – 5:00 pm.
  • Chingavanam St. John's New Church: Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer – 7:45 am, Holy Mass – 8:30 am, Meditative Sermon – 11:00 am.

Kochi

  • T K Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre, Ernakulam Boat Jetty: Staging of the play 'MISA - The Last Breath,' based on the prison experiences of Emergency martyr Snehalatha Reddy. CPM District Secretary S. Satheesh will launch the second edition of the book 'Jail Diary.' – 6:00 pm
  • Changampuzha Cultural Centre, Edappally: Kuchipudi performance by Gouri Nandana. – 6:30 pm.

Kozhikode

  • Lulu Mall: Calicut Development Conclave at 10:00 am; Inauguration by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at 11:30 am.
  • Nalanda Auditorium: Presentation of the Bafakhi Thangal Karma Sreshta Award by the Dubai KMCC Koyilandy Constituency Committee to M K Muneer; Chief Minister V D Satheeshan to attend at 2:30 pm.
  • Kandamkulam Mohammed Abdurahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall: Presentation of the P V Sami Memorial Industrial and Socio-Cultural Award to Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed; Chief Minister V D Satheeshan to attend at 3:00 pm.
  • NGO Union Hall: LIC Employees Union Kozhikode Division Executive Meeting at 3:00 pm.
  • City St. Joseph Church: Holy Mass for the Eight-Day Fast Observance leading up to the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by Fr. Vimal Francis Veliyath Parambil at 5:00 pm.
  • Karaparamba Jinga Turf: Inauguration of the KHGMF Season 3 Football Tournament by Kamal Varadoor at 5:00 pm.
  • Gandhi Road Sanmargadarshini Reading Room Hall: Monthly Book Discussion by the Reading Group: Presentation of Madhavikutty's stories by K. Rajeevan at 5:00 pm.
  • Tali Mahakshetram: Dedication of a painting by Tantri Chennas Sankaranarayanan Namboodiripad to the temple at 5:30 pm.
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