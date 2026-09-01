The Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital on Tuesday placed a doctor on compulsory leave after she allegedly mistreated a patient stating that the case was not an emergency.

The incident gained momentum after visuals of the interaction were shared on social media, triggering outrage over the treatment of the patient. In the visuals, the doctor, identified as Rekha Krishnan, is seen dismissing the patient's complaints of chest pain. The patient reportedly has a history of a heart condition. The doctor is heard stating that chest pain is normal during a fever and comparing the patient's behaviour with her own experiences.

The disciplinary action follows an internal inquiry launched after the incident came to light. “As per the instructions we received based on the inquiry, we requested the doctor to take the leave,” Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital Superintendent Nabin Krishna told Onmanorama.

He added that the leave would continue until the internal inquiry report is submitted in the coming days.

Dr Rekha was also served a show-cause notice after visuals of the interaction began circulating on social media. “We received an oral explanation from the doctor on Tuesday morning. However, no written document has been submitted,” he said.

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The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media. While several users criticised Dr Rekha's behaviour and the manner in which she spoke to the patient, others defended her, arguing that fever cases cannot ordinarily be treated as emergencies. They also said overcrowding in casualty departments can affect the treatment of critically ill patients.

Further action will be determined based on the findings of the internal inquiry.