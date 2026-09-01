A 58-year-old newspaper distributor in Uppala, Kasaragod, was brutally assaulted by his neighbour, who allegedly claimed that the elderly man's coughing was causing him annoyance. The victim, identified as Assainar, a resident of Manimunda, sustained head injuries and required three stitches. A complaint has been lodged with the Manjeshwaram police against his neighbour, Jamsheed, of Zainaba Manzil, Manimunda.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when Assainar, who has been suffering from a severe cough for the past two days, was preparing food in his kitchen. Since his wife is currently bedridden due to illness, Assainar manages the household chores and cooking. While he was working, a sudden fit of coughing apparently enraged Jamsheed, who lived nearby.

According to the police complaint, Jamsheed barged into Assainar’s house, shouting that the coughing was highly irritating. He then grabbed Assainar by the neck, dragged him out of the kitchen into the yard, and beat him. The complaint further alleges that Jamsheed went back to his own house to fetch a knife and attempted to stab Assainar before being stopped.

Following the attack, the injured newspaper distributor was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical treatment for his head wound. The Manjeshwaram police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.