While most teenagers spent their lockdown hours scrolling through social media, 18-year-old TJ Swathi decided to master one of the most challenging wind instruments in the world. Today, the Pandamangalam native is turning heads across Malappuram and Kozhikode with her stellar saxophone performances—an achievement she unlocked entirely by teaching herself through YouTube videos.

Swathi, currently an Integrated MSc student at Calicut University, began her musical journey when she was just 12. However, it was the arrival of the pandemic that truly pivoted her musical path towards the saxophone, an instrument not commonly pursued by young women in her region.

A lockdown boredom-buster turns into passion

Before the pandemic hit, Swathi was training in violin. When the lockdown brought her routine to a halt, leaving her bored at home, her father, TS Jayadevan, decided to surprise her. He bought her a saxophone, unaware that this gift would change her life. Intrigued by the instrument, Swathi turned to the internet. With no local tutors available, she spent hours dissecting online tutorials and YouTube guides to grasp the basics of breathing, finger placement, and melody creation.

Mentorship and regional performances

Her self-taught foundation was so impressive that she eventually caught the attention of professional musicians. She is now undergoing advanced training under the guidance of acclaimed musician DC Jayashankar from Coimbatore. Despite her intensive saxophone schedule, Swathi has not given up on her first love, still making time to hone her violin skills.

Her hard work has translated into highly appreciated stage performances. She has graced various venues in Malappuram and Kozhikode, including a heart-warming performance for specially-abled children at an Onam festival in Athavanad. Music, however, is not her only forte. During her school days at Kottoor AKM Higher Secondary School, Swathi was also a state-level champion in roller skating.

Swathi’s inspiring journey is backed by her supportive family, including her father TS Jayadevan, her mother Shiji, and her brother Siddharth, who remain her biggest cheerleaders as she continues to scale new heights in both academics and music.