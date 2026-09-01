The long-awaited solution to the severe traffic bottlenecks in Vengara town in Kerala's Malappuram district is finally taking shape, with the mapping and topographic survey commencing for the proposed ₹250 crore elevated highway. Stretching from Oorakam Kuttaloor to Kacherippadi, this ambitious project aims to offer a permanent cure to the persistent gridlocks that plague the region.

The survey, which marks the first critical step before actual construction begins, will define the highway alignment and assess land availability at both the entry and exit points. Ahead of the field survey, PWD Bridges Division Assistant Executive Engineer C Vinod Kumar, Assistant Engineer Neeraj Kumar, and Overseer Liju visited the minister's camp office in Vengara to present the initial alignment drawings and revenue records.

Following the presentation, the minister alongside senior department officials and community representatives inspected various key spots along the proposed route. The 2.5 km elevated corridor is designed to originate near the Oorakam Kuttaloor Badariyya Juma Masjid and terminate near the Ammancheri Temple.

The proposed project boasts an advanced structural blueprint, featuring a two-lane highway supported by a single-pillar design at a height of 11 metres. Underneath the flyover, 6-metre service roads will be constructed on both sides, complete with designated parking zones to ensure smooth local traffic flow and preserve retail access for Vengara's merchants.

Once completed, this skyway will not only untangle Vengara's bustling commercial centre but also streamline transit for freight and passenger vehicles. Commuters travelling from Palakkad, Perinthalmanna, Manjeri, and Malappuram will gain seamless access to the National Highway via Kooriyad, drastically reducing transit times.

Speaking after his inspection of the site, Minister KM Shaji assured the public that the elevated highway would soon become a reality. He stated that once formal administrative sanction is received, subsequent execution phases will be expedited. Additionally, a comprehensive master plan to upgrade and beautify the ground-level junctions beneath the flyover is being drafted.

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Prominent local leaders and officials, including PK Ali Akbar, District Panchayat member Shareef Kuttoor, Parambil Abdul Khadar, Harshal Chakkiri, N Ubaid, P Azeez, Haris Maliyekkal, PK Rasheed, and M Fattah, were also present during the joint site inspection and review meeting.