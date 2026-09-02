The hands that once served piping hot, affordable lunches to thousands in Thiruvananthapuram have locked up their kitchen. Ananthapuri Cafe, the capital's first Kudumbashree Janakeeya Hotel on Sreekandeswaram Temple Road, suspended its operations on Tuesday, leaving a heart-wrenching notice on its front door: "Due to our inability to run the cafe, we are shutting down until further notice."

Launched during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ananthapuri Cafe was a pioneer among Kerala's budget community kitchens. It quickly built a loyal customer base of daily-wage labourers, officegoers, and students, who depended on its low-cost meals. Six years later, the kitchen fires have gone out—not because of a lack of demand, but because of soaring operational debts and delayed government payouts.

The final blow came on August 31 when the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected the power supply to the eatery over unpaid bills. For years, the cafe operators had kept the establishment running by borrowing money to pay their utility bills, hoping the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation would reimburse them as promised. However, Cafe President Sarojam revealed that despite submitting six years of bills, the civic body is yet to release the funds.

Day-to-day operations had degenerated into a cycle of debt. LPG cylinders were purchased on credit, and outstanding bills at local grocery shops had reached critical limits. Unable to work without wages, five out of the 10-member staff left the cafe to seek employment elsewhere. The remaining five employees are now staring at an uncertain future. Desperate to resolve the crisis, the management had warned the Corporation of their plight a month and a half ago. Having received no help, Sarojam has now filed formal petitions with the Chief Minister, the Local Self-Government Minister, and the Mayor.

Janakeeya Hotels were established with the noble objective of ensuring that no one in Kerala goes hungry, offering meals at highly subsidised rates. Initially, a meal was priced at ₹20, with the state government providing a ₹10 subsidy per plate. However, this state subsidy has been halted for the past three years. To survive, the operators raised the price to ₹35, and eventually to ₹40 as fuel and ingredient costs skyrocketed. Yet, the gap between rising expenditure and meagre revenue remained too wide to bridge. Adding to their woes, the supply of subsidised rice from Supplyco has dried up. Kudumbashree District Mission officials have stated that files regarding this year’s subsidies are still awaiting approval, leaving these life-saving community kitchens on the brink of extinction.