There was a time when a little boy could be seen on Tangasseri beach in Kollam, running alongside the waves and chasing a football. In those early years, dodging the coastal winds and drawing goalposts in the sand, Anokh Shon Antony spent hours perfecting his dribbling skills. Today, the 15-year-old has turned those beachside dreams into a remarkable reality, being named the captain of the Kerala Under-15 football team. The young prodigy, who resides at Elias Cottage near Bishop Palace Nagar in Tangasseri, is currently leading his squad in Bengaluru at the National Football Championship.

Anokh’s athletic journey began at Infant Jesus School in Tangasseri, where he initially focused on track and field events. However, football was in his blood. His first coach was his father, Antony Elias, a well-known defender in local football circuits. Recognising his potential, his parents enrolled him at the Quilon Football Academy, where his standout performances in Kerala Football Association tournaments caught the eye of elite scouts. This eventually led to his selection by the prestigious Muthoot Football Academy in Malappuram.

Under the guidance of academy coaches Aneesh and Rajesh, Anokh undergone a major transition. Although he started his football journey as an attacking striker, his coaches realised his tactical discipline and physical prowess made him a perfect fit for the backline, successfully converted him into a central defender. The tactical shift worked wonders, and Anokh has since represented Kerala with distinction at both the School Games Federation of India national tournaments and the ICSE National School Games.

Currently studying in Class 10, this National Championship marks Anokh's final campaign in the Under-15 bracket before he transitions to the Under-17 tier. Like many young Indian footballers, his ultimate inspiration comes from South America, with Argentina being his favourite international team and Lionel Messi his idol. "While Messi's retirement plans are always tough to think about, seeing him perform at the club level is deeply motivating. My plan is to balance my education while dedicating myself to a professional career in football," says Anokh. Standing firmly behind his dreams are his father Antony, mother Suja, and sisters Ancy and Ann Mary, who continue to be his biggest cheerleaders.