Fourteen-year-old Mysa from Thrissur is all set to don the national colours. The talented youngster from Kechery-Aloor has been selected for the Indian under-15 girls' softball team for the prestigious Asia Cup Softball Championship, scheduled to take place in China in October. Mysa, a class 9 student at LIG High School in Choondal, is geared up to take her sporting journey to the international stage.

Her passion for softball and baseball began when she was in class 5. Through dedication and consistent performances, she has already represented her Kerala in eight state-level tournaments and participated in two national championships. She currently undergoes intense training at the Marians Academy in Thrissur to prepare for the grand event in China.

Being named to the national squad is the biggest achievement yet for the young athlete. With her sights set on reaching even greater heights in the sport, Mysa's rigorous training regime at Marians Academy is focused on fine-tuning her skills for international competition.

Mysa is the daughter of Abid Aloor, an active coordinator of the prominent expatriate group Orma Dubai, and Jasmin. Her family, including her brother Fadhil Rifan, an engineering student, and her younger sister Jasa Mehavish, a class 5 student, are incredibly supportive of her athletic ambitions and are cheering her on as she prepares for the tournament.