A massive underground cave found beneath a newly-constructed house in Kuttikol has triggered panic among the local community. The alarming incident, which has put the house owner in a state of deep anxiety, occurred in Ottamavunkal in the Karivedakam village of Kuttikol panchayat, Kasaragod district.

Following this, District Collector Arjun Pandian ordered an immediate and comprehensive scientific investigation into the incident to assess the risks and determine the underlying cause of the cave formation.

Following the Collector's directive, a high-level expert team visited the site to conduct a detailed inspection. The team comprised District Soil Conservation Officer Prakashan, Assistant Geologist Ajith, and Hazard Analyst Shilpa. The experts analysed the soil structure, the depth of the cave, and potential threats to the house and neighbouring structures.

The team is preparing a comprehensive report detailing their findings and recommendations, which will be submitted to the District Collector shortly. The house owner, Sadan, had earlier met the District Collector and submitted a petition seeking immediate government intervention and expert assessment after noticing the massive cavity beneath his house.

Local residents remain anxious as such geological phenomena can point to severe soil erosion or piping issues, which are occasionally reported in the hilly terrains of the region. The scientific report is expected to clarify whether the area is safe for habitation and what remedial measures must be undertaken to secure the property.