Two men have been arrested in Kollam's Sooranad after they allegedly vandalised a local tea stall and assaulted its owners, apparently infuriated by a delay in serving dosa.

The incident occurred at the Sooranad Koikkal market, located along the busy Chakkuvalli-Puthiyakavu main road. The Sooranad police identified the arrested individuals as Aji, 46, of Abin Bhavan, Eravichira, and Rameshan, 44, of Ashwathi Bhavan.

According to the police, the accused were eating at the stall when they ordered another round of dosas. A dispute broke out over the delay in serving their order, which rapidly escalated into violence. The duo allegedly assaulted the shop owner, Manaf, and his wife, Zeenath. They then went on a rampage, smashing glass display cabinets, crockery, and other shop fittings.

Upon receiving reports of the ruckus, a police team arrived at the scene. A scuffle broke out as officers attempted to detain the suspects. During the commotion, Aji tripped and fell, suffering a head injury. Local residents took him to the Sasthamcotta Taluk Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Rameshan managed to escape from the spot but was later tracked down and arrested at the Kayamkulam railway station. Both suspects have been produced before the court and remanded in custody.