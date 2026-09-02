The excise department in Kottayam is gearing up for a complete administrative overhaul as it struggles to recover from a major bribery and suspension scandal. A recent investigation by the excise vigilance wing unearthed a thriving parallel "complimentary system" where officials routinely overlooked serious licensing violations in exchange for premium liquor, food, and cash. The revelation has already led to the suspension of high-ranking officers, including Deputy Commissioner S Ashok Kumar.

Investigators revealed that the corrupt officials behind this parallel network had deliberately distanced themselves from local toddy shop owners in recent months. While demands for payoffs were occasionally made, only a fraction of toddy shop owners complied. This reluctance stems from the powerful trade unions backing the toddy sector, which make officials hesitant to pressure them for bribes due to the threat of immediate, organised backlash.

Conversely, bar owners who have invested upwards of ₹1 crore in establishing high-end venues find themselves far more vulnerable. With massive capital at stake, even minor bureaucratic hurdles or regulatory delays can spell financial ruin for these businesses. Consequently, bar owners often feel compelled to pay off officials by any means necessary to keep their operations running smoothly.

According to local proprietors, excise officials regularly demand payments during major festive seasons like Onam and Christmas, as well as during the annual licence renewal period. However, bar owners allege that these demands are not limited to festive occasions, with officials frequently turning up to extract under-the-table payments throughout the year.