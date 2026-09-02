The long-delayed Kanjikuzhy flyover project in Kottayam has received a major lease of life. In a decisive move, the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) took charge of over 12 years of administrative files previously held by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to fast-track the project. PWD engineers visited the regional offices in Kanjirappally and Muvattupuzha to consolidate the records. The state government now plans to merge three separate proposals announced over the years into a single, comprehensive development project.

The flyover project was initially approved and tendered during the final year of the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government. However, a subsequent change in power stalled its progress, with the incoming government proposing a four-lane road instead of a flyover. Persistent efforts by Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan eventually revived the flyover proposal, securing an initial allocation of ₹1.5 crore for preliminary studies under the previous LDF administration. Funding for the project has been successfully carried forward into the current UDF government's budget.

As Kanjikuzhy falls along NH 183, the state PWD was handed execution rights after constructive negotiations with national highway officials. PWD engineers are now drafting a detailed estimate for the proposed 600-metre-long flyover, which is projected to cost around ₹50 crore. MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan assured the public that the causes for past delays are well known, but vowed that there would be no further setbacks in bringing this crucial infrastructure project to fruition.