Kasaragod General Hospital is facing a severe healthcare crisis, leaving thousands of patients stranded as key departments struggle with acute staff shortage. In a shocking revelation of the state of public healthcare, the hospital’s gynaecology department, which registers over 200 deliveries every month, has been managed by a single doctor for the past four days. Prior to this, the department had three gynaecologists, which itself was barely sufficient for the heavy patient load.

The shortage is not limited to the maternity ward. The neurology department has been operating without a specialist doctor for the past three months. Patients requiring neurological care or critical maternity services are routinely referred to other facilities, including expensive private hospitals, defeating the purpose of free public healthcare.

To make matters worse, Kasaragod is currently witnessing a massive surge in seasonal fevers. More than 200 patients arrive at the hospital daily with fever symptoms, and in many cases, entire families are being bedridden. The surge has overwhelmed the outpatient and emergency departments. Long queues have become a permanent fixture even at the casualty wing, forcing desperate families to turn to private clinics.

With public outrage mounting, local residents and patient welfare groups are demanding immediate intervention from the state government. There is a pressing need to recruit more medical officers and establish a 24-hour consultation system at Kasaragod General Hospital. While health authorities have promised swift action, actual progress remains painfully slow, leaving vulnerable patients to bear the brunt of administrative apathy.