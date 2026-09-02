Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will rename its three mental health centres as ‘Happiness and Wellness Centres’ as part of a plan to make them more welcoming and expand the scope of care, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

The decision, taken in accordance with a Kerala High Court direction, aims to modernise the centres and move beyond an approach focused solely on treating mental illness, the minister said at a press conference here.

“The centres will be transformed into places that promote happiness and well-being,” Muraleedharan said, adding that the government would improve their infrastructure and ensure adequate staffing.

The centres will cater not only to people with mental illnesses but also to those seeking help for stress, anxiety, sleep problems, loneliness, workplace pressure and family-related issues.

Services will include counselling, mental health awareness, stress management and lifestyle interventions. Yoga, meditation, exercise, reading, cultural activities and group programmes may also be introduced to promote physical, mental and social well-being, he said.

The initiative is intended to reduce the hesitation to seek mental health support, as the term ‘mental health centre’ is often associated with severe mental illness, Muraleedharan said.

The centres could also help identify mental health concerns among young people, including stress, loneliness, substance-use risks and issues related to education and employment, he added.

24x7 speciality services at district hospitals

The government has also decided to introduce 24x7 speciality services at district and general hospitals to reduce the rush at medical college hospitals, Muraleedharan said.

The facilities, to be called ‘Pratheeksha’ centres, will provide round-the-clock services in medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and gynaecology.

A trial run began at Punalur Taluk Headquarters Hospital on September 1, and the centre is expected to become fully operational by September 10, he said.

The government plans to establish at least one such centre in every district, with staff deployed as the scheme expands. It has also decided to identify and redeploy staff who are not being effectively utilised in some locations, Muraleedharan said.

‘Hridayaragam’ to screen for lifestyle diseases

The minister also announced ‘Hridayaragam’, a new community-based public health campaign aimed at detecting lifestyle diseases early and reducing the rising burden of treatment costs.

The programme will initially be piloted in three Assembly constituencies: Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Nilambur in Malappuram. It will be expanded statewide based on the results of the pilot.

Everyone above 18 will undergo population-based screening and risk assessment and be categorised as being at mild, moderate or high risk, he said.

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Those identified as being at risk will be linked to specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, treatment and follow-up care. Newly diagnosed patients will be registered and provided with an individual health diary.

The campaign will include household surveys, risk assessments, screening camps, health fairs, peer-support groups, diagnostic tests and measures to ensure the availability of essential medicines.

High-risk patients will receive consultation, investigation and treatment within 24 hours, while others will be linked to appropriate services within two weeks, Muraleedharan said.

The initiatives are part of the government's efforts to overhaul the health system during the first 100 days of the UDF government.

“We are initiating change. Change is inevitable,” the minister said.