The historic Aranmula Parthasarathy temple is all set to host the massive Ashtami Rohini Vallasadhya on September 4. Thousands of devotees are expected to partake in this grand feast, offered to Lord Parthasarathy, who is revered as the ultimate provider of food (Annadana Prabhu).

Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar will officially initiate the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp at noon on September 4. The preparations are already underway, following the ceremonial lighting of the temple hearths using the sacred fire (Prasadagni).

An astonishing 501 paras (a traditional measure) of rice will be used to prepare the feast, with 351 paras of rice cooked inside the main temple premises. Devotees from Chenappady village will bring a ceremonial curd offering in a colourful procession to be presented at the temple flagstaff. Additionally, the grand feast will feature 125 litres of the famous Ambalapuzha Palpayasam, the sweet milk pudding.

The feast will be served from 12 noon to 3.30 pm. The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure that every single visitor to the temple during this auspicious day is served the vallasadhya, continuing a centuries-old tradition of community hospitality.