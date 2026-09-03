A childhood fascination with a toy supercar has driven a young automobile engineering student in Kerala to accomplish an extraordinary feat. Aromal Unni, a 24-year-old resident of Chathiyara Athira in Thamarakulam, Charummoodu, has successfully built a stunning replica of a Lamborghini, bringing his dream to life right in his backyard.

The project, which took four years of painstaking labour and a total investment of ₹13 lakh, is powered by a Ford Ikon 1.3-litre petrol engine. Aromal combined his passion with modern engineering techniques, using 3D printing and custom fabrication to construct the replica supercar.

From a remote-controlled toy to a full-sized dream

The seed for this ambitious project was sown when Aromal was in class 10. While on his way to an exam hall, he spotted a remote-controlled Lamborghini toy in a shop window. Entranced by the design, he later returned with his mother to buy it. That toy became the catalyst for his journey into vehicle fabrication.

Aromal began experimenting with building vehicles early on. His first successful creation was a custom-made jeep. Initially designed as a driverless vehicle operated via a remote control, he later upgraded it so it could be steered using his mobile phone. The valuable hands-on experience gained from that project gave him the confidence to attempt his ultimate dream: building a Lamborghini.

The engineering journey

Aromal began working on the replica in 2021, even before enrolling in his formal automobile engineering course. Supported wholeheartedly by his family, he dedicated his spare time to refining the design. Building the supercar from scratch was no small feat; he had to design custom moulds to shape the vehicle's body accurately. The car features a lightweight, custom-fabricated fibreglass body and a laminated glass windscreen to replicate the look and feel of the luxury supercar.

A bittersweet success

Though the car is fully functional, it remains confined to the gates of his home. Strict Indian transport laws enforced by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) do not permit home-built or heavily modified vehicles on public roads. However, this has not dampened Aromal's spirits. The stunning supercar remains parked proudly in his front yard, where he happily drives it around to showcase its performance to visiting neighbours and curious onlookers.