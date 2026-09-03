Nedumkandam: A mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law died on consecutive days in Nedumkandam.

Chittayil Indira Rajappan (69), a native of Kavunthi-Kuzhikanam, died on Tuesday and was cremated the following day.

On Wednesday, her daughter-in-law Saritha (46), wife of Indira's son Rajesh, died after her health deteriorated while she was undergoing treatment for an illness. Her eyes were donated following her death, helping two people regain their sight.

Saritha's funeral was held on Wednesday. She is survived by her children, Abhijith and Abhinandana.