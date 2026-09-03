Kozhikode: Nadakkavu police recovered four objects suspected to be steel bombs from the roadside near Kottaram Road Junction in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The objects were found lying behind a car parked on the roadside, prompting local residents to alert the police. A police team soon reached the spot and secured the objects.

The police bomb squad subsequently recovered the suspected bombs and began a detailed examination to determine their nature and whether they contained any explosive material.

According to Nadakkavu police, the objects appeared to be steel bombs. “Local people alerted us after noticing four objects resembling steel bombs lying behind a car parked on the roadside. Our special squad will conduct a detailed examination of the objects. We will also conduct a detailed investigation into the matter,” a Nadakkavu police official said.

Police are also expected to examine the circumstances in which the objects were abandoned at the spot and whether they are connected to any previous incident.