Key events in Kerala: Book launch and cultural programmes on Sept 3
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Chief Minister's Chamber: Book launch of 'Congress and Kerala Governance' by Prof N Gopakumar and 'V D Satheesan: The Phenomenon of Mass Mobilisation'. Inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. 12:00 pm.
- Press Club: RPI Renaissance Trinity Commemoration and Birth Anniversary Gathering. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will attend. 1:00 pm.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Flute concert as part of the 32nd Music Festival of Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust. 6:15 pm.
- Mannam Memorial National Club: Annual Conference of Vidyadhiraja Viswa Kendram. 10:30 am.
- College of Fine Arts, Model Classroom: Lecture on ‘Caste, Social Sphere, and the Novel: Issues in the History of Malayalam Literary Imagination’. 11:30 am
- Palayam LMS Ground: Christian Book Fair. 10:00 am.
Kottayam
- Thottakkad St. Mary's Bethlehem Orthodox Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer, Holy Qurbana – 6:30 am.
- Choottuveli Shubhanandashram: Annual Festival Flag Hoisting – 10:00 am.
- Neelimangalam St. Mary's Jacobite Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Eight-Day Lent observance.Solemn Holy Qurbana (led by Barshimon Ramban) – 7:30 am. Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
- Chingavanam Salem Church: Eight-Day Lent observance. Solemn Holy Qurbana (led by Mikhail Ramban) – 8:30 am. Meditation Discourse (by Fr. Basil Muvattupuzha) – 11:15 am.
- Puthuppally St George Orthodox Valiya Pally: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God, Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer – 6:30 AM
- Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Qurbana (by Fr. Basil Zachariah Saji) – 7:00 am, Meditation (by Fr. Thomas Cherian) – 10:30 am, Midday Prayer, Intercessory Prayer – 12:00 pm, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm.
Kochi
- Kacheripady Gandhibhavan: Mahatma Gandhi Vayomithra Centre's weekly gathering – 11:00 am.
- Kakkanad Kinfra Convention Centre: TEKFED State Committee organises 'Tekkon' conference for technical students. Chief Minister V D Satheesan – 7:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Music concert by U Harikrishnan from Bengaluru – 6:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' event – 4:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- MAM Jubilee Hall: All India BSNL – DOT Pensioners Association State Conference, Concluding Session. 9:00 am.
- Nadakkavu Major Santhosh Road Vicinity: Commemoration of Remembrance Day for former BJP leader C Prabhakaran, organised by the BJP Nadakkavu Mandal Committee. 10:30 am.
- Silverhills HSS School: Inauguration of the South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament by K Baijunath, Judicial Member of the Human Rights Commission. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- Meenchantha Sree Ramakrishna Prayer Hall: "Vachanamrutham" (Spiritual Discourse) led by Swadhyaya Satsangam. 5:00 pm.
- Mavoor Road Kairali - Vedi Auditorium: Memorial Lecture in remembrance of Dr M S Menon and Prof. V Sukumaran, organised by PUKASA (Progressive Arts and Literary Forum). Speaker: Dr K M Anil. 5:00 pm.
- Town Hall: "Golden Melodies" Karaoke Musical Evening, presented by High Beats. 5:00 pm.