In a moving display of gratitude and devotion, a veteran Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver bid an emotional farewell to his vehicle of eight years upon completing his final service ahead of his retirement. Paul Kurien, a native of Kattappana in Idukki district and a driver attached to the Kumily depot, officially retires on 31 October this year. However, his final stint behind the wheel culminated recently, leaving colleagues, passengers, and well-wishers deeply moved.

Upon stepping down from the driver's cabin for the final time, Kurien did not merely walk away. In a gesture of profound respect, he touched and bowed to all four tyres of his bus. He then walked to the front of the vehicle, leaning his forehead against the engine grille as he broke down in tears, quietly thanking the machine that had kept him and thousands of commuters safe over his 18-long career.

An unbreakable bond with his machine

For the last eight years of his with the state transport corporation, Kurien was the designated driver for the KSRTC bus operating on the busy Cumbum–Kumily–Karuvakkulam–Kottayam route. Clocking an impressive 480 km daily, he navigated challenging terrains and heavy traffic with utmost care. When asked about his long journey, Kurien deflected praise from himself to his vehicle. "It was not me who protected the passengers and myself all these years; it was this bus that kept us safe," he said, reflecting the deep spiritual bond many long-haul drivers share with their vehicles.

Adoring fans across state borders

Over nearly two decades of dedicated service, Kurien became a familiar and beloved face on the interstate route, winning hearts not just in Kerala but across the border in Tamil Nadu. His gentle demeanour and safe driving earned him a dedicated following in the neighbouring state as well. This was on full display during his final return journey from Cumbum, when local fans and regular passengers gathered at Gudalur to organise a heartfelt farewell ceremony, showering the beloved driver with gifts and warm wishes to celebrate a flawless career.