Sadhu by Name, fighter by nature: Kottayam tusker regains health after battling illness for days
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An elephant named Puthuppally Sadhu, known for its strength, fell severely ill before Onam, refusing to eat and suffering from stomach and limb issues.
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Local treatments in Kottayam proved ineffective, prompting the owner to seek expert help from P B Giridas in Thrissur.
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Dr. Giridas's intervention, involving the removal of approximately 50 kilograms of impacted faecal matter, has led to the 58-year-old elephant responding well to treatment.
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Thrissur: The severe illness of the elephant in Kottayam, had put many in distress. Named Puthuppally Sadhu, the pachyderm is the one to tame and drive away any major challenge with a single sweep of its trunk. This time, the treatment in Thrissur saved it.
Sadhu began showing signs of illness some days before Onam. He stopped eating, and his stomach and limbs were in bad states. Despite treatment by various veterinarians in Kottayam district, there was no improvement, and his condition in fact worsened. Finally, Sadhu's owner, Pothen Varghese of Vakathanam in Kottayam, called P B Giridas, an elephant treatment expert in Thrissur. On the doctor's assurance, Sadhu was transported to Thrissur.
Dr Giridas's examination revealed Sadhu was in a critical condition that many believed would be the elephant's end. During the treatment, approximately 50 kilograms of impacted faecal matter was removed. Sadhu, 58, is now is responding well to the treatment.