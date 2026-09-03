The stage is set for the Thrikkodithanam district panchayat by-election, marking the first local body poll in Kottayam district since the last assembly elections in Kerala. The filing of nomination papers has started on Thursday.

The by-election was necessitated after the sitting district panchayat member, Vinu Job, resigned following his election as the Changanassery MLA. While the poll has generated significant local interest, its outcome will not impact the power dynamics of the 23-member district panchayat, where the United Democratic Front (UDF) holds a comfortable majority with 15 seats.

The CPM is gearing up to field Manju Sujith, a former district panchayat member, as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Her candidature, recommended by the Changanassery Area Committee, has received the backing of the CPM district committee, with an official announcement expected shortly. Manju, who served as the district panchayat's development standing committee chairperson from 2020 to 2025, had lost to Vinu Job by 743 votes in the previous election. She is also a district committee member of the Democratic Women's Association.

Within the UDF, the seat has been allocated to the Kerala Congress. Though the final candidate is yet to be officially declared, the party is reportedly considering Jobin S Kottaram, a member of the Kerala Congress high power committee, and Vijay Jose Marett. Jayson Joseph, the Kerala Congress district president, confirmed that the candidate would be announced soon after consultations with the state leadership. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to field its Changanassery constituency president, Gopan Manimuri.

The Thrikkodithanam division spans a total of 47 wards. This includes all wards of Thrikkodithanam and Payippad panchayats, six wards from Madappally panchayat, and two wards from Vazhappally panchayat.