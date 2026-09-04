The annual Hajj pilgrimage operations from India for 2027 are scheduled to commence on April 8, 2027. Airline tenders have been floated to transport over 123,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia by May 9, 2027. Flights will operate through 19 designated embarkation points across the country. In Kerala, pilgrims will be able to fly out from Kozhikode, Kochi, and Kannur airports.

Detailed flight schedule and packages

The return flights for the pilgrims are scheduled between May 21, 2027 and June 20, 2027. Typically, pilgrims spend about 35 to 45 days in Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage season. For those opting for the special 20-day short Hajj package, which accommodates around 13,000 pilgrims nationwide, separate travel dates will be announced later. This short-duration package will only be available through 10 select airports across India, with Kochi being the sole embarkation point in Kerala.

No wide-bodied aircraft for Kozhikode again

Pilgrims flying out of Kozhikode (Karipur) airport face disappointment as large, wide-bodied aircraft will not be deployed for Hajj operations this year either. There were high hopes that the extension of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) at Karipur would be completed by March, allowing the return of bigger planes for the pilgrimage. However, unexpected delays have pushed back the timeline. Although authorities suggest the safety work might wrap up before flight operations start in April, the tender process had to be finalised without including large aircraft. The selected airlines for all 19 embarkation points will be announced next week once the tenders are opened.