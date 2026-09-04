Key events in Kerala: Sreekrishna jayanthi and cultural programmes on Sept 4
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Venniyoor Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother and observance of the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
- PMG Science and Technology Museum Seminar Hall: Human Rights Commission Seminar with Justice S Muralidhar at 10:00 am.
- Palayam Mahaganapathy Temple: Inauguration of the Balagokulam Shobha Yatra (procession) by Mayor V V Rajesh at 4:00 pm.
- Kanakakunnu Visvesvaraya Bhavan: National Convention and Seminar inauguration by V Muraleedharan MLA, hosted by the Institution of Engineers India, Kerala State Centre, at 10:00 am.
- Palayam LMS Ground: Christian Book Fair from 10:00 am.
- Kannammoola St. Mother Teresa Church: Holy Mass in connection with the Feast Day at 5:30 pm.
- Jagathy Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Sree Krishna Jayanti Festival – Bala Pooja at 5:00 PM.
- Rishimangalam Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival – Devotional Music Program at 7:00 pm.
- Kanjirampara Sree Krishna Swamy Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival – Thalappoli Procession at 6:30 pm.
Kottayam
- Central Junction: Grand Procession of various Balagokulams – 4:00 pm; Procession concludes at Thirunakkara Temple Ground – 6:00 pm.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Eight-Day Lent observance. Rosary, Scriptural Reflection, and Holy Mass (celebrated by Fr. John Padinjareveedu) – 4:30 pm.
- Mar Elias Cathedral: Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am; Holy Qurbana, Intercessory Prayer, and Distribution of Offerings – 7:00 am.
- Puthanangadi Chapel: Eight-Day Lent observance. Holy Mass – 7:15 am; Hymn Service – 10:30 am; Meditation and Noon Prayer – 11:00 am.
- Chozhiyakkad Sree Krishna Temple: Sree Krishna Jayanthi Festival. Kalabhabhishekam (ritual anointing) – 10:00 am; Janmashtami Puja – 12:00 pm; Traditional Feast (Sadya) – 1:00 pm.
- Mariyappally, near Aksharam Museum: IPC Ebenezer Church Fasting Prayer 'Revival 2026' – 10:30 am, 6:30 pm.
- Thottakkad St. Mary's Bethlehem Orthodox Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer and Holy Qurbana – 6:30 am.
- Neelimangalam St. Mary's Jacobite Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Eight-Day Lent observance. Solemn Holy Qurbana (celebrated by Fr. Shaiju Jose Chennikkara) – 7:30 am; Evening Prayer – 6:00 pm.
- Chingavanam St. John's Puthen Palli: Eight-Day Lent observance. Morning Prayer – 7:45 am; Holy urbana – 8:30 am; Spiritual Discourse – 11:00 am.
- Chingavanam Salem Church: Eight-Day Lent. Solemn Holy Qurbana (celebrated by Fr. Mathew Kuruvila Eruthipatt) – 8:30 am; Spiritual Discourse – 11:15 am.
Kochi
- Palarivattom YMCA Hall: Kerala Congress (M) District Study Camp, attended by State Chairman Jose K Mani MP – 10:00 am.
- Ponnurunni – Vytilla Sree Narayaneeswaram Temple: Sree Krishna Jayanthi Celebration Annadanam (Community Feast) – 12:00 pm, Dance performance by SP Yogam Nritha Vidyalayam – 7:00 pm.
- Ravipuram Sree Krishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Mahotsavam (Grand Festival) Thiruvathira performance by Sivasailam Group – 12:00 pm, Pancharimelam (traditional percussion ensemble) by Kizhakkoot Aniyan Marar – 5:00 pm, Devotional Music Evening by Kannan G Nath – 7:00 pm, Dance performance by Punarjani School of Dance – 8:30 pm, Kolukali (folk stick dance) by Kadavanthra Natyarasika – 9:30 pm, Sree Krishna Sthuthi (Devotional Chants) – 10:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Thirumala Devaswom Temple: Ashtami Rohini Shobha Yatra (Procession) – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) Singing Program – 4:00 pm.
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Inauguration of Balagokulam Shobha Yatras (Processions) by Mayor V K Minimol and Deputy Mayor V R Sudheer – 4:40 pm, Shobha Yatra Culmination at Ernakulam Siva Temple – 7:00 pm.
- MG Road Prabodha Bhavan: Book Discussion M Kunjaman's 'Ethiru' presented by Senior Journalist V R Rajmohan and A S Shyamkumar – 4:50 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Leaders Academy Onam Celebration – 10:00 am.
- Bharatanatyam Kacheri (Recital) by Edappally Nrithaswadhaka Sadassu, featuring Tess Pradeep – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Silver Hills HSS School: South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament, 6:30 pm.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus, 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary; observance of the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass led by Fr. Jerlin George Kalathiparambil at 5:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Award ceremony and musical night organized by the Creative Music Fraternity. Inaugurated by Deputy Mayor S Jayashree at 6:00 pm.
- Eranjipalayam Kulirani Arcade: Book launch of "Nastikam" (Biographical notes on U Kalanathan by M K Ramadas), 10:00 am.
- P T Usha Road, Jayanthi Nagar Colony: Commemoration of Nagin Bai. Councillor Safary Vellayil will be the chief guest at 5:30 pm.