National intelligence and investigative agencies have traced the source of major MDMA and methamphetamine pipelines flowing into India to Myanmar’s Shan State. Intelligence reports suggest these manufacturing units operate under Chinese supervision. Synthetic drugs produced in these factories are smuggled into India through various clandestine channels, heavily aided by armed insurgent groups in Manipur.

The sea route remains highly lucrative. Shipments originating in Myanmar travel to Ranong, a coastal fishing town in Thailand, before being transported by sea to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. From there, the contraband is smuggled into metropolitan hubs like Chennai and Bengaluru. The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have intercepted massive drug shipments in the Andaman Sea on multiple occasions. Concurrently, synthetic drugs are also brought in via land routes across the Bangladesh border.

The insurgent connection and high-value payouts

Smuggling routes running through Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar, are highly active. Proximity to Myanmar’s border-town factories makes this region a critical transit point, with Manipur's armed separatist groups facilitating the safe passage of narcotics. Carriers receive lucrative payouts for their involvement; transport fees for moving a single kilogram of synthetic drugs from Manipur to Chennai or Bengaluru hover around ₹1 lakh. Delivering the same quantity to coastal towns like Thoothukudi or Ramanathapuram fetches up to ₹1.5 lakh. These coastal shipments are ultimately destined for Sri Lanka, fueling a lucrative barter network where drugs are traded for gold smuggled back to Thoothukudi.

How drug cartels are linked to Kochi

Investigative agencies are increasingly certain that Kochi has evolved into a major transit corridor for international drug cartels. The city receives a steady influx of illicit substances, including heroin, brown sugar, hydroponic weed, cocaine, and MDMA, often sourced through the dark web and highly organised syndicates. The cross-border links of these Kerala-based modules run deep. In 2022, the Tamil Nadu police's Q Branch arrested several individuals from Kochi with links to international smuggling rings.

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In July 2023, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) arrested MG Umesh Kumar, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and V Firdous, from Tirurangadi in Malappuram, in connection with the smuggling of 12 crore Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets worth ₹12 crore. The CBN investigation revealed that while the tablets were declared as shipments bound for the African nation of Guinea-Bissau, they were actually destined for armed rebel groups in Libya.

Additionally, in May 2023, the Indian Navy and the NCB intercepted a massive shipment off the Kochi coast, seizing 2500 kg of high-purity methamphetamine valued at ₹15,000 crore. Investigations revealed that this haul was transported from Iran with logistical support from Pakistan-based syndicates, resulting in the arrest of a Pakistani national.

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Intelligence officers warn that Kerala-based individuals are increasingly playing major roles in South India’s primary drug cartels. Dozens of small and large syndicates operate across the state, dividing territories among themselves and coordinating operations entirely through encrypted social media platforms.