Tea estate worker narrowly escapes wild elephant attack in Munnar
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A tea estate worker in Munnar narrowly escaped an attack by a wild elephant that charged at him in a tea plantation.
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Two wild elephants were reported in the area, prompting concern among local workers and residents.
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The incident highlights an ongoing issue of wild elephants entering human-inhabited areas in Munnar.
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Munnar: A tea estate worker had a narrow escape after a wild elephant charged at him at Kannimala Estate Lower Division in Munnar on Friday morning.
Two wild elephants entered the tea plantation in the Lower Division during the morning hours. One of the elephants spotted a worker who was standing outside his quarters and suddenly charged towards him.
The worker ran for his life as the elephant chased him for some distance. He managed to escape the attack without sustaining any injuries.
The incident has caused concern among workers and residents in the area, as wild elephants have been entering human-inhabited areas in Munnar.