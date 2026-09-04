Munnar: A tea estate worker had a narrow escape after a wild elephant charged at him at Kannimala Estate Lower Division in Munnar on Friday morning.

Two wild elephants entered the tea plantation in the Lower Division during the morning hours. One of the elephants spotted a worker who was standing outside his quarters and suddenly charged towards him.

The worker ran for his life as the elephant chased him for some distance. He managed to escape the attack without sustaining any injuries.

The incident has caused concern among workers and residents in the area, as wild elephants have been entering human-inhabited areas in Munnar.