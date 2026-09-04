A private bus crew in Kasaragod has run into trouble after they allegedly refused to let stranded female passengers board their vehicle following a state transport bus breakdown. The incident, which has sparked outrage over blatant gender discrimination, occurred near Kanathur on the Kasaragod-Erinjappuzha-Kuttikkol route.

According to reports, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Priyadarshini bus carrying around 80 passengers broke down at Kanathur. Seeking alternative transport to reach their destinations, several female passengers attempted to board a private bus that arrived shortly after the breakdown. However, the crew allegedly blocked them, stating that only male passengers would be allowed to board.

Complaint lodged with transport authorities

A formal complaint has been filed with the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) by a young male passenger who witnessed the ordeal from inside the private bus. The complainant alleged that the bus crew openly discriminated against the women, leaving them stranded on the road while prioritising male passengers. He also pointed out that the private bus crew stopped the vehicle away from the designated bus stop, boarding passengers in a highly unsafe and hazardous manner.

The complainant has demanded strict action against the private bus crew for practising gender discrimination and compromising passenger safety, as well as against the bus owner for permit violations. Motor Vehicles Department officials are expected to investigate the matter and summon the bus crew for questioning.