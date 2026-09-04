The long-awaited restoration of the Thanneermukkam Bund road has finally commenced, bringing much-needed relief to daily commuters. Repair works have kicked off at the entrance of the bund road in Thanneermukkam Panchayat, aiming to patch up major potholes and lay a primary layer of tarring to make the stretch motorable.

Managed by the Inland Navigation Division of the Water Resources Department, the comprehensive renovation project has been sanctioned a budget of ₹1.41 crore. The Alappuzha Major Irrigation Department is actively supervising the execution of these repair works on the ground.

Let traffic flow, faster: Long queues of vehicles formed as traffic was regulated on the Thanneermukkam Bund road where tarring work has commenced. Photo: Rijo Joseph / Manorama

Focus on festive rush

The urgency of these immediate repair works is linked to the upcoming Eight-Day Lent Feast (Ettunombu Perunnal) at the historic Vechoor Church, which draws thousands of devotees. The decision to expedite the road restoration by filling potholes and initiating basic tarring was finalised during a high-level review meeting convened by MLA Mons Joseph.

Upgrades to world-class standards

Currently, traffic is being regulated and diverted in phases to allow the repair machinery to operate smoothly, leading to minor delays on the route. The first and second reaches of the bund road, entering from Vechoor and Thanneermukkam panchayats respectively, have been completely ruined for months, causing severe traffic bottlenecks. While the middle section (the third reach) remains in relatively good condition, the entire stretch will undergo a major transformation. Authorities have confirmed that high-quality BMBC (Bituminous Macadam Bituminous Concrete) tarring will begin on the road after September 15 to upgrade it to international standards.