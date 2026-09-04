Tourist vehicle owners in Kerala have opposed the expert committee’s recommendation to allow private buses to obtain special permits through an online system, warning that the move could severely affect the tourist vehicle industry.

The Contract Carriage Operators Association said the proposal to allow private buses to operate sightseeing services on holidays would create unfair competition for tourist bus operators and push the sector towards a crisis.

The government appointed the expert committee to examine the financial losses faced by private bus operators in connection with the Priyadarshini project. Among its recommendations is a proposal to facilitate the issuance of special permits to private buses through an online system.

Tourist vehicle operators, however, have raised concerns over the disparity in taxation between the two categories. According to the association, tourist buses, which operate primarily for tourism, pay ₹50,000 in tax every three months, while private buses benefiting from tax concessions pay only ₹11,000 during the same period.

The association argued that allowing private buses paying substantially lower taxes to enter the tourism sector would place tourist vehicle operators at a significant disadvantage.

They also warned that the move could affect the livelihoods of thousands of workers and their families who depend on the tourist vehicle industry.

Another concern is the possible impact on rural public transport. According to the association, private bus operators may opt to reduce services on less-profitable rural routes and use their vehicles for more lucrative sightseeing trips, particularly during holidays.

This, they said, could worsen existing transportation difficulties in rural areas.

The Contract Carriage Operators Association has warned that tourist vehicle owners will launch a strong protest if the government proceeds with the recommendation.