Kadambanad: As traditional markets fade away, it's the farmers who bear the brunt, losing their vital trading spaces. Renowned markets – for cattle, betel leaves, and fish – now exist only in name. These village markets, historically tied to agricultural communities, have vanished. Local bodies are now grappling with what to do with these renovated markets, which cost lakhs of rupees.

The decline of traditional markets is attributed to changing lifestyles, the rise of online trade, and a lack of basic facilities. In Kadambanad Panchayat, markets at Nellimukal, Mudippura, and Thazhathu have ceased operation for years. The Thazhathu market, for instance, boasts a history of over a century. An attempt to revitalize it five years ago proved futile.

At Nellimukal market, once famed for its betel leaf trade, a newly constructed fish stall under a recent Block Panchayat initiative has failed to become operational. Instead, it has become a haven for stray dogs.

The Mudippura market, despite its renovation, has also failed to open for business. It now serves as a waste collection centre for the Haritha Karma Sena (Green Action Force). Even the agricultural market at Kadambanad junction has dwindled, now functioning merely as a fish market.

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Officials lament that despite providing essential infrastructure, efforts to revive these markets have been unsuccessful.