Intervention by the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday prompted Meta to quickly restore two official posts that had been arbitrarily removed from the CMO Kerala’s Facebook page.

The move came hours after the Chief Minister’s Office sent letters to Meta and the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over the removal of two posts — one announcing the Onam festival allowance for ASHA workers and another carrying greetings for Nabi Dinam.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan said in a post on X on Saturday that the strong intervention by the Kerala CMO had led to the posts being restored.

“While the content is back online, the arbitrary takedown of verified government communications, ranging from festival greetings to welfare notices, remains a serious concern,” he said.

Secretary to the Chief Minister Rattan U Kelkar has also taken up the matter with Meta and MeitY, seeking a formal explanation under the IT Act, clarity on whether automated or manual triggers led to the removal, and robust safeguards to protect official government communication handles, Satheesan said.