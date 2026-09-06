Puthur: The very existence of Cherupoyka Thekku Othiramukal Anganwadi No. 77 has been jeopardized following the unauthorized removal of earth from an adjoining private plot. Based on a preliminary inspection conducted by the Panchayat Engineering Department, ICDS Supervisor S Smitha has temporarily instructed that children not be admitted to the anganwadi.

The anganwadi building is situated on elevated ground, spanning a mere two cents. Consequently, there is little distance between the building and its boundary wall. The excavation was carried out from the adjacent plot right next to this wall.

No permit had been obtained from the panchayat for the earth removal. The soil was moved on Friday, which was a Sree Krishna Jayanthi public holiday. Concerns about potential structural damage to the elevated building arose because the excavation was done without maintaining adequate distance. Officials stated that further action would be taken following an expert inspection scheduled for tomorrow.

Prompted by the complaint, Panchayat President J K Vinodini, Panchayat Vice President Thomas Varghese, Ward Member Veeja Sunil, Village Officer Sandhya, and ICDS Supervisor S Smitha visited the site. The Vice President asserted that strict measures would be implemented. Panchayat member Reju Rajendran and CPM Puthur Local Committee Secretary C Anil Kumar called for legal action against those responsible for excavating earth in a manner that threatens a panchayat-owned building.