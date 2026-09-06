Key events in Kerala: Music concerts, film screening, staging of play on Sept 6
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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A variety of events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including religious festivals, cultural celebrations, and public meetings.
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Several significant inaugurations and ceremonies are planned, such as the Onam Celebrations in Nalanichira inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, and the History and Epic Fundamental Research Foundation meeting in Kottayam inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.
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A diverse range of public gatherings are listed, encompassing everything from arts festivals and music concerts to sports tournaments, book discussions, and religious observances.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Press Club: Thiruvananthapuram District Arm Wrestling Association Annual General Meeting, 10:30 am.
- IMA Hall, Near General Hospital: Chiri Club Monthly Event, 6:00 pm.
- Chengottukonam Sree Narayana Public School: CBSE South Zone Sahodaya Kalolsavam (Arts Festival), 10:00 am.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust Music Festival featuring a Carnatic music concert by Chenkotta Harihara Subrahmanian, 6:15 pm.
- Nalanchira Pananvila Junction: Mundakkal Pananvila Residents Association Onam Celebration, inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, 3:30 pm.
- Kannammoola Mother Teresa Church: Mother Teresa Feast Day Solemn Holy Mass (Rasa Qurbana), 5:30 pm.
- Palayam LMS Compound: Christian Book Fair 2026, 10:00 AM
- Rishimangalam Sree Krishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival - Thiruvathira special programs, 6:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Tatwamasi Atma Vidyavedi: Discourse by Swami Durgananda Saraswathi, 4:30 pm.
- Vellayambalam Vismayas Max: Film Seminar, 6:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kadavoor Junction: Thrissur Pulikali, organised by Perinad Kalavedi Library, 3:00 pm.
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathi Temple: Bhagavatha Saptaha Yajnam, 6:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Press Club Auditorium: History and Epic Fundamental Research Foundation – Public meeting and award presentation. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, Francis George MP, and Nattakom Suresh MLA. 10:00 am.
- Kalathil Building, City Hall, near Shastri Road Petrol Pump: Calvary Prayer Fellowship Gospel meeting. Message by V C Mathews. 2:30 pm.
- Press Club Auditorium: Prince Lukose Memorial Meeting. Inauguration by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. 3:00 pm.
- Lourdes Forane Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Eight-Day Fast observance. Rosary, Word of God message, and Holy Mass by Fr. Wilson Chavara. 4:30 pm.
- Mar Elias Cathedral: Eight-Day Fast observance. Morning Prayer at 6:30 am; Holy Mass, Intercessory Prayer, and Distribution of Blessed Offerings at 7:00 am.
- Puthenangadi Cross Chapel: Eight-Day Fast observance. Holy Mass at 7:15 am; Praise and Worship at 10:30 am; Meditation and Noon Prayer at 11:00 am.
- Near Mariapally Aksharam Museum: IPC Ebenezer Church – Fasting Prayer 'Revival 2026'. 10:30 am and 6:30 pm.
Kochi
- Kaloor IMA House: The 6th 'Eye Run' Marathon organised by Chaithanya Eye Hospital and Research Institute. Flag-off by Deputy Police Commissioner A.P. Chandran – 6:00 am.
- Poneel St. Francis Xavier Church: Family Walkathon as part of the Anti-Drug Campaign. Inauguration by T J Vinod, MLA – 7:30 am.
- Aster Medcity Knowledge Centre: CME Program (Continuing Medical Education) led by the Centre of Excellence in Paediatrics and Neonatology and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics – 8:30 am.
- Kadavanthra NSS Karayogam Hall: Vanitha Samajam Onam Celebration – 8:30 am.
- Ernakulam North Mariamman Kovil (Temple): Dedication of the reconstructed temple gateway and consecration ceremony – 9:00 am.
- Vyttila Aazadi School of Architecture: National Elocution Competition. FACT CMD S. Shaktimani as chief guest – 9:00 am.
- Kaloor Sreeramakrishna Sevaasramam Hall: Kattakara Road Residents Association Annual General Meeting – 10:00 am.
- Ernakulam St. Francis Assisi Cathedral: One-day Word Proclamation and Healing Ministry by the Ernakulam Marian Intercessory Prayer Group – 10:00 am.
- Kochi Thevara High School: Young Indians (YI) Kochi InspiRation Summit 'Amplified 2026', organised by the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Featuring Minister Roji M John and Advocate General K Jajubabu – 10:00 am.
- T K Ramakrishnan Mandiram Boat Jetty: Malabar Cultural Centre's Malabar Ponnonam (grand Onam celebration). Inauguration by Harris Beeraan MP, T Asaf ali, and M R Sudheer – 10:30 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica Rosary Park: Bible Convention organised by the Archdiocese of Verapoly. Inauguration by Vicar General Msgr. Mathew Elanjimittam, with Retreat Master Fr. Xavierkhan Vattayil – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: 'Anyone Can Sing' program – 4:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Edappally Senior Citizens Felicitation Ceremony – 5:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Play 'Koodu' (The Nest) by Pathanapuram Gandhibhavan – 6:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Memorial Cultural Centre: Publication of Kaloor Najeeb's short story collection – 6:00 pm.
- Vaduthala Simon Britto Memorial Building: The 105th book discussion by the Progressive Art and Literary Forum, Vaduthala Unit PG Reading Group, on P Jayarajan's book 'Sanatanikalude Hindutwa Vazhikal' (The Hindutva Paths of Sanatanis) – 6:30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Silverhills School: South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament, various category finals. 8:00 am.
- Sainik Bhavan, Ashokapuram: District Convention of the Retail Ration Dealers Association. Inauguration by M K Raghavan MP. 9:00 am.
- Krishna Menon Museum, East Hill: FCI Retirees Forum Reunion ('Sneha Sangamam'). 10:00 am.
- Providence HSS, Nadakkavu: Meeting to form the Welcome Committee for the State School Sports Meet. Inauguration by Minister N Samsudheen. 11:00 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm.
- Medical College CH Centre: Founders' Meet. Inauguration by Minister M Samsudheen at 2:30 pm.
- Town Hall: Musical Evening and Homage to S Janaki, organised by Naadam School of Music. 5:00 pm.
- Mananchira Tower Open Screen Auditorium: Satheesh Ambadi Commemoration. 5:00 pm.