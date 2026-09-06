A variety of events are scheduled across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Kochi, and Kozhikode, including religious festivals, cultural celebrations, and public meetings.

Several significant inaugurations and ceremonies are planned, such as the Onam Celebrations in Nalanichira inaugurated by Minister K Muraleedharan, and the History and Epic Fundamental Research Foundation meeting in Kottayam inaugurated by Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.