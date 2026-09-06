Mavoor: At Koolimad Angadi, a major junction where five critical roads converge, the absence of a traffic island has led to vehicles crisscrossing haphazardly, resulting in frequent traffic jams and accidents.

The five vital roads meeting at Koolimad Angadi are the Kozhikode-Mavoor Road, Pulparambu-Manassery Road, Koolimad-Kalanthode Road, Cheruvadi-Areekode Road, and the Koolimad Bridge Approach Road, which links to Malappuram district.

Following the widening and renovation of all roads, particularly the completion of the Koolimad-Kalanthode Road upgrade, traffic from various parts of Malappuram district crossing the Koolimad Bridge has surged round the clock. This junction also serves as the shortest route to Karipur Airport from several parts of the district. Furthermore, freight movement to the eastern hilly regions has seen a significant rise.

Despite such heavy traffic, the authorities' current 'traffic management' at this bustling four-way junction in Koolimad Angadi consists merely of placing four tar barrels. Pedestrians caught amidst this arrangement often find themselves in an inescapable tangle, akin to being trapped in a labyrinth.

Adding to the chaos, the junction lacks proper directional signage and traffic signal lights. It is evident that only the installation of a proper traffic island at Koolimad Angadi can effectively mitigate vehicular accidents.