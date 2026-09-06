Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has announced the second phase of Operation Toofan, the state's ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, with the Home Department bringing local self-government institutions into the drive.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Local Self-Governments Minister K M Shaji said that the police would work with local bodies, Kudumbashree Mission, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi workers, Haritha Karma Sena members, local clubs, volunteers and neighbourhood groups in the second phase. Awareness campaigns involving doctors will also be conducted as part of the expanded initiative.

"The first phase, which focused primarily on schools and colleges, will continue alongside the second phase. The new phase will focus on community-level intervention with the participation of selected public representatives," Chennithala said.

"From constables to the DGP, the Kerala Police is actively leading the Toofan campaign across the state. Police personnel faced attacks in several places and some were hospitalised. However, they handled the situation with restraint and brought the offenders before the law," Chennithala said.

He said the campaign had received widespread public support, particularly from women and children, religious institutions and cultural organisations. The Excise, General Education and Health departments are also participating in the initiative, he added.

According to police, 10,883 people have been arrested and 10,070 cases registered under Operation Toofan so far. The seizures include 23,438.746 grams of MDMA, 1,214.354 kg of ganja and 4,738.269 grams of hashish oil.

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The campaign has so far conducted 9,529 awareness classes and 649 counselling sessions across the state.

The public can report information on drug trafficking to the police at 9497979794 or 9497927797, or via WhatsApp at 9995966666. The identity of those providing information will be kept confidential.