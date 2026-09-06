Kottayam: Ajmal P Muhammad, a B.Tech student in Kottayam, arrested for hacking Instagram accounts and morphing photos of his classmates, stored the images in a hidden folder in his laptop. The police have found out that the images were not shared on social media.

According to Ettumanoor police, Ajmal was often approached by his classmates to take photographs for college-related events. It was during this time that he started morphing their photos. The officer further said that the morphed photos had not been shared on any social media platforms. The accused was released on bail and has been asked to report to the police station every day.

The incident came to light when one of his classmates borrowed his laptop to prepare the college magazine. The classmate found the photos hidden in a folder on the laptop and informed others about it. Following this, a complaint was registered against Ajmal, and he was subsequently arrested by the Ettumanoor police.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The charges relate to hacking social media accounts and morphing a person's photos without their consent, which can constitute unauthorised digital access, data theft, forgery and violation of privacy.