'Malabari' breed of goats in Kerala descended from Arab countries: Researchers
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Scientific research has provided genetic proof that the Malabari goat breed, originating in Kerala, was brought by foreign traders centuries ago.
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The genetic analysis indicates the Malabari goats' closest relatives are found in Oman and Iraq, supporting the historical theory of their arrival via seafaring spice traders.
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Unlike most Indian goat breeds, the Malabari is believed to have arrived in India by sea, primarily for its milk, and also shows genetic links to breeds from Malaysia, Vietnam, and Gujarat.
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Thrissur: Researchers at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have unearthed scientific proof for a historical narrative that has long been passed down orally. A detailed genetic study has confirmed the age-old belief that the 'Malabari' breed of goats descended from those brought by foreigners who arrived centuries ago on Kerala's shores in pursuit of spices.
A comparison of the DNA of Malabari goats with other goat breeds worldwide revealed the strongest genetic resemblance to those found in countries like Oman and Iraq. This significant discovery, made by genetic researchers Dr M R Akhila and Dr Marykutty Thomas of Mannuthy Veterinary College, has been published in the prestigious 'Springer Nature' journal. The findings suggest that Arab traders, who journeyed to Kerala in search of spices, transported these goats on their sailing vessels primarily for their milk
While most other goat breeds in India arrived by land, the Malabari stands out as the sole breed believed to have reached its shores by sea. Interestingly, they also share a notable genetic similarity with goats from Gujarat. Beyond their connections to Oman and Iraq, genetic links have also been established with goat breeds from Malaysia and Vietnam.