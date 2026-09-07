Paravur: Boats pulled against boats, rowers strained against rowers as the waters of Gothuruth witnessed a novel sporting spectacle that blended the thrill of a boat race with the raw force of a tug of war.

Punnamada Panthers emerged winners in the contest, titled Vallam Vali (tug of war on boat), while Vembanad Vikings finished runners up. The contest brought together three snake (chundan) boats, Jawahar Thayankari, Karuvatta Sree Vinayakan and Aanari Puthen Chundan, along with two iruttukuthi boats, Karnan and Thuruthithara.

Unlike a conventional boat race, in which crews race in the same direction, the boats here were pitted against each other in opposite directions. The format turned the familiar spectacle of boat racing into a test of strength, coordination and endurance.

The action unfolded on the GBR track in front of Holy Cross Church at Kadalvathuruth near here. In the snake boat category, two boats were tied together with a rope and their crews rowed furiously in opposite directions. The team that managed to pull its rival towards its side was declared the winner.

The iruttukuthi contest added another twist, with rowers seated on opposite sides of the same boat and pulling against each other with every stroke.

Gothuruth Sports and Arts Club (SAC) organised the event in association with Sports Exotica, an international sports event organiser, and Red Bull.Large crowds lined both banks to watch the spectacle, as pulsating percussion and traditional performances added to the excitement.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who flagged off the event, described the concept as innovative and hoped it would grow into a sporting event across Kerala.Minister O J Janeesh presided over the function. Red Bull CEO Sunil Dhar, panchayat presidents P A Haridas and K S Saneesh, district panchayat member M A Nithya and Vadakkekara HMDP Sabha president K V Ananthan also spoke.

The competitions were conducted under the leadership of Jibin George, representing Gothuruth SAC.

Gothuruth will return to its traditional boat racing action on September 20, when the 89th edition of the Gothuruth Boat Race will be held on the GBR track under the leadership of SAC.