Hyundai Motor India is shifting into top gear. The South Korean automotive giant has decided to significantly accelerate the launch of its highly anticipated compact electric SUV, bringing it to Indian roads ahead of its original timeline.

Initially slated for a debut by March 2027—as announced during the company's 2026 CEO Investor Day—the new electric vehicle (EV) is now set to arrive much earlier. Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, confirmed this strategic advancement, highlighting the brand's aggressive approach to capturing a larger share of the competitive Indian EV space.

A clever shift in battery strategy

To pull off this early launch, Hyundai has made a tactical adjustment to its component sourcing. The brand will initially power the new SUV using battery cells imported from Chinese manufacturer Svolt. Hyundai’s original roadmap involved utilising locally manufactured cells from Exide. However, in August last year, Exide disclosed that domestic battery cell supply would face production delays, making delivery impossible before March 2027.

Unwilling to let supply bottlenecks delay its market entry, Hyundai pivoted to Svolt as an interim solution. This allows the carmaker to fast-track testing and assembly, with plans to seamlessly transition back to locally sourced Exide battery cells once domestic production stabilises in the future.

Ambitious sales targets

The upcoming SUV is pivotal to Hyundai’s green transition in India. Over the last two financial years, EVs represented a mere one per cent of the brand's total domestic sales volume. With the arrival of this volume-focused compact SUV, Hyundai is targeting an ambitious surge, aiming for EVs to account for over seven per cent of its total Indian sales within a year of its launch.

What to expect: platform, specs and features

Codenamed the HE1i, the upcoming compact electric SUV will be underpinned by the versatile e-GMP K platform, which also forms the basis of the internationally sold Hyundai Inster EV. Although official Indian specifications remain under wraps, the vehicle is expected to be offered in both standard and long-range variants.

For reference, the global-spec Inster EV is available with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery packs, offering a driving range of up to 355 km on a single charge. The Indian counterpart is slated to feature high-end technology, including a next-generation infotainment system with Playos Connect and a Level 2 ADAS safety package.

Locally manufactured at Hyundai’s manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, this new compact EV is expected to shake up the market. Upon launch, it will lock horns with formidable rivals, including the Tata Nexon EV, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and the Kia Syros EV.