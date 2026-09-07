Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is experiencing unusually high temperatures, with mercury levels rising by 3-4°C in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that intense heat is likely to persist across the state on September 7 and 8.

High humidity is making the heat feel more intense than the actual temperatures recorded by thermometers. Weather officials attributed the rise in temperature primarily to the weakening of the southwest monsoon. However, officials have not classified the current conditions as a heatwave.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a heat alert, advising people to avoid prolonged direct exposure to sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Schools have been advised to avoid or reschedule assemblies and other outdoor public programmes. Organisers of public gatherings should ensure that participants have access to shade and drinking water.

Why Kerala’s experiencing unusual heat during monsoon?

Several factors, including deficient rainfall, reduced cloud cover, increased solar radiation and high atmospheric humidity, are contributing to the unusually high temperatures in Kerala even during the monsoon season.

The primary factor is the rainfall deficit. Kerala and Mahe received only 27.4 mm of rain between August 27 and September 2, against the normal 76.2 mm for the period, resulting in a 64% deficit.

Reduced rainfall means less water vapour and fewer clouds in the atmosphere. Clouds block solar radiation, and the reduced cloud cover allows more solar energy to reach the Earth's surface, pushing up daytime temperatures.

Even when thermometers record temperatures of 34-35°C, the heat felt by the body can be considerably higher, experts said.

"Kerala is very close to the equator. The Sun will be directly overhead at the equator on September 23. Ahead of this, more intense solar radiation is reaching the Earth's surface, contributing to the current heat. The sunlight is reaching the ground at a more direct and intense angle. The absence of clouds and continuous rainfall is also contributing to the rise in temperature," said Neetha K Gopal, director of the Meteorological Centre.

El Niño is another factor contributing to the broader changes in weather patterns. The Meteorological Centre said a moderate El Niño is currently prevailing and is expected to strengthen during the remaining month of the monsoon. While El Niño does not directly influence the day-to-day temperature in Kerala, it affects atmospheric circulation associated with the monsoon, officials said.