Key events in Kerala: Exhibitions, concerts, cultural programmes on Sept 7
In Brief
Summary is AI-generated
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Several seminars and conferences are scheduled, covering topics like GST reforms, state fiscal policies, and palliative care, with some inaugurated by ministers.
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Cultural events such as music festivals, art exhibitions, and a Farmers' Fair are also being held in various venues.
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Thiruvananthapuram
- Venniur Malankara Syriac Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Holy Mother and the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
- Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Seminar on GST Reforms and State Fiscal Policies at 10:00 am.
- Joint Council Hall: C Achutha Menon Foundation Seminar featuring T K Arun and Binoy Viswam at 4:00 pm.
- Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust Music Festival at 6:15 pm.
- Rishimangalam Sreekrishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival with Bhajan at 7:00 pm.
Kollam
- Kummalloor St. Mary's Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Parish Feast celebrations. Events include Feast Mass, Platinum Jubilee, and the inauguration of charity initiatives at 5:15 pm.
- Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaham (seven-day recitation and ritual) at 6:00 am.
- Ashramam Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: Kisan Mela (Farmers' Fair) inaugurated by Minister T Siddique.
- TKM College: Inauguration of the Center for Water Quality and Environmental Service by Minister T Siddique at 3:00 pm.
Kottayam
- Puthenangadi Holy Cross Church: Observance of the Eight-Day Lent Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Hymn Service – 10:30 am,Meditation and Midday Prayer – 11:00 am, Evening Prayer and Procession to Kurishumthotti – 6:00 pm.
- Thottakad St. Mary's Bethlehem Orthodox Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer and Holy Mass – 6:30 am.
- Neelamangalam St. Mary's Jacobite Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Solemn Holy Qurbana by Fr. Cleemis Eldho Chengamanadan – 7:30 am. Evening Prayer and Procession – 6:00 pm.
- Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Great Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Mass by Fr. Varghese Mathew – 7:00 am, Meditation – 10:30 am, Midday Prayer and Intercessory Prayer – 12:00 pm, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm, Homily on the Mother of God by Fr. Kuriakose Varghese – 6:30 pm, Procession – 7:00 pm., Benediction – 8:00 pm.
Kochi
- Vyttila Engels Centre: Kanivu Pain and Palliative Care Vyttila Regional Conference – 6:00 pm.
- Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Narumozhi 2026' Exhibition by artist Kathalatt Prakashan – 11:00 am.
- Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 pm.
- Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) – a program organized jointly by Kaloor Elders Forum and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 pm; Short Story Reading by Dr. Krishnakumar – 6:00 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Park: Onam Celebrations by P J Antony Road Residents Welfare Association – 6:00 pm.
Kozhikode
- Town Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Medical and Sales Representatives Association District Conference by CITU State Secretary P K Mukundan. 10:00 am.
- Collectorate Conference Hall: State Information Commissioner T.K. Ramakrishnan's Hearing. 10:30 am.
- Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
- St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Ettunombu (Eight-Day Fast) observance. Holy Mass by Fr. John Geolin Edezhath. 5:30 pm.