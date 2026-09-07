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Thiruvananthapuram

  • Venniur Malankara Syriac Catholic Church: Celebration of the Feast of the Holy Mother and the Eight-Day Fast. Holy Mass at 6:00 pm.
  • Sreekaryam Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation: Seminar on GST Reforms and State Fiscal Policies at 10:00 am.
  • Joint Council Hall: C Achutha Menon Foundation Seminar featuring T K Arun and Binoy Viswam at 4:00 pm.
  • Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Hall: Sreevaraham Chembai Memorial Trust Music Festival at 6:15 pm.
  • Rishimangalam Sreekrishna Temple: Ashtami Rohini Festival with Bhajan at 7:00 pm.

Kollam

  • Kummalloor St. Mary's Malankara Syrian Catholic Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Parish Feast celebrations. Events include Feast Mass, Platinum Jubilee, and the inauguration of charity initiatives at 5:15 pm.
  • Kottarakkulam Mahaganapathy Temple: Bhagavatha Sapthaham (seven-day recitation and ritual) at 6:00 am.
  • Ashramam Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex: Kisan Mela (Farmers' Fair) inaugurated by Minister T Siddique.
  • TKM College: Inauguration of the Center for Water Quality and Environmental Service by Minister T Siddique at 3:00 pm.

Kottayam

  • Puthenangadi Holy Cross Church: Observance of the Eight-Day Lent Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Hymn Service – 10:30 am,Meditation and Midday Prayer – 11:00 am, Evening Prayer and Procession to Kurishumthotti – 6:00 pm.
  • Thottakad St. Mary's Bethlehem Orthodox Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer and Holy Mass – 6:30 am.
  • Neelamangalam St. Mary's Jacobite Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Solemn Holy Qurbana by Fr. Cleemis Eldho Chengamanadan – 7:30 am. Evening Prayer and Procession – 6:00 pm.
  • Puthuppally St. George Orthodox Great Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Holy Mother of God and Observance of the Eight-Day Lent. Morning Prayer – 6:30 am, Holy Mass by Fr. Varghese Mathew – 7:00 am, Meditation – 10:30 am, Midday Prayer and Intercessory Prayer – 12:00 pm, Evening Prayer – 5:30 pm, Homily on the Mother of God by Fr. Kuriakose Varghese – 6:30 pm, Procession – 7:00 pm., Benediction – 8:00 pm.

Kochi

  • Vyttila Engels Centre: Kanivu Pain and Palliative Care Vyttila Regional Conference – 6:00 pm.
  • Durbar Hall Art Gallery: 'Narumozhi 2026' Exhibition by artist Kathalatt Prakashan – 11:00 am.
  • Vallarpadam Basilica: Bible Convention – 4:00 pm.
  • Kaloor Kannan Nair Cultural Centre: 'Aarkkum Paadam' (Anyone Can Sing) – a program organized jointly by Kaloor Elders Forum and Voice of Kaloor – 4:00 pm; Short Story Reading by Dr. Krishnakumar – 6:00 pm.
  • Edappally Changampuzha Park: Onam Celebrations by P J Antony Road Residents Welfare Association – 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

  • Town Hall: Inauguration of the Kerala Medical and Sales Representatives Association District Conference by CITU State Secretary P K Mukundan. 10:00 am.
  • Collectorate Conference Hall: State Information Commissioner T.K. Ramakrishnan's Hearing. 10:30 am.
  • Convent Road: Great Bombay Circus shows at 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 7:30 pm.
  • St. Joseph's Church: Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Ettunombu (Eight-Day Fast) observance. Holy Mass by Fr. John Geolin Edezhath. 5:30 pm.

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