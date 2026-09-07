Thrissur: A 39-year-old nurse, Minu Jibin, died after sustaining severe burns at her residence in Meloor on Monday. She worked as a nurse at a private hospital in Chalakudy.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) at the Koratty police station, the incident occurred around 11.00 am. She was found burned to death in the work area of the house. Koratty police said the statements of relatives have been recorded and further investigation is underway.

According to her relative Raju, Minu, a native of Paravur, was living with her mother-in-law and her two children, Antonio and Angelina, at her husband's house in Meloor, while her husband, Jibin, works in Muscat. "We do not know the exact cause of the suicide, but we suspect she could have had a quarrel with the mother-in-law and, in turn, took her own life," he told Onmanorama.

Meloor Central Ward Member Davis said that for the past two days, Minu's son had been admitted to a nearby hospital with a fever. "After being discharged and reaching home with her child, she went to the work area, closed all doors, opened the gas cylinder, and lit herself on fire. Her kids, her mother-in-law, and a house help were present at the scene," he said.

Residents heard screams and rushed to the spot.

"Her parents are currently in Serbia with her brother and family for a vacation. They were set to return the day after tomorrow. The other day, she was on a video call with them and was seemingly very happy. Nobody suspected anything; hence, everybody is extremely shocked by the incident," he said. "The funeral rites will be conducted after they reach Kerala," he added.

According to the Chalakudy fire force, they received a call around 11.54 am to curb a gas leak at the residence. "By the time we reached, the police had put out the fire, and we stopped the gas leak," a fire force personnel said.