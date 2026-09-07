Thodupuzha: Two people died and two others were injured after a concrete slab of a building collapsed on them in Thodupuzha's Muthalakodam on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, one of the deceased has been identified as Joy, while the identity of the other man is yet to be confirmed.

The building was undergoing renovation when its sunshade collapsed, injuring two people. Meanwhile, two others were trapped under the slab and died. The injured men were reportedly in critical condition, an official said.

“All four men were shifted to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the deaths of two of them. We are about to leave for the hospital to collect more details,” an official told the media.

The police said they had not been informed about the renovation work being carried out at the site. “We were not informed about the work. They undertook it at their own risk,” an officer said.

Officials said they were investigating possible violations in the construction work carried out at the site and that further details would be available only after the probe progresses.