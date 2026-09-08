Kodumon: Travelling across the Chandanappally Bridge, situated on the Aanayadi-Koodal road, has once again devolved into a hazardous ordeal. Just three years after its renovation, the bridge's concrete has begun to crumble, exposing reinforcing steel bars that pose a significant threat to both vehicles and pedestrians. Furthermore, the concrete and tarmac at the crucial intersection linking the bridge to the road have disintegrated, leading to severe waterlogging.

Ironically, this bridge was originally demolished, widened, and rebuilt during the construction of the Aannayadi-Koodal road itself, precisely because it was too narrow. Despite lakhs of rupees being spent on its construction, the bridge has fallen into this deplorable state in a mere three years.

Traversing the bridge at night has become virtually impossible. Without electricity, the peril intensifies, and the insufficient lighting frequently leads to two-wheeler accidents.

The Aanayadi-Koodal road was constructed to high standards under the BMBC specifications. However, only the first phase of road construction has been completed, with the second phase remaining untouched. This has caused large sections of the road to deteriorate and peel off.

Adding to the woes, the construction of the drainage system is stalled in numerous locations. These unfinished sections have become overgrown with dense foliage, further compounding the difficulties for commuters. The treacherous depth of these unfinished drainage trenches often remains obscured, unknown to unsuspecting commuters.

Commuters have vociferously demanded an inquiry into the alleged corruption surrounding the road's construction. Equally strong is the public's insistence that the second phase of road construction commence without further delay.