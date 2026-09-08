Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday inaugurated the 9th edition of the VENDA Cup 2026 – Game for SAFE (Substance Abuse-Free Environment) at the Jimmy George Sports Hub, Thiruvananthapuram.

The VENDA Cup is an all-Kerala inter-school football tournament that uses the power of sport to shield children and young adults from drug dependence, and is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Allianz Services India, the largest Global Capability Centre (GCC) of Allianz Group. The event is organised in partnership with Fourth Wave Foundation, and coincides with the State Government's enforcement drives like Operation Toofan.

“All CSR activities undertaken by the Allianz Group are exemplary and commendable. Among them, the 'VENDA Cup' is one of the most exemplary initiatives they have taken up. The support it extends to Operation Toofan through this is immense. Therefore, please continue such efforts moving forward. The goal of both Operation Toofan and the VENDA Cup is the same—only their paths are different,” home minister Ramesh Chennithala said in his inaugural address.

"We are all committed to make Kerala a drug-free state and in the coming days, with the support and united efforts of all, we can make Kerala a drug-free state,” he added.

Sports minister O J Janeesh underlined the importance of awareness in fighting the drug menace. “Substance abuse can be fully eradicated from our society not merely through legal actions, but when awareness programs are conducted alongside them. Sports play a very crucial role in this effort. Along with saying 'No' to drugs, opportunities must be created to encourage them to say 'Yes' to sports. For this, the most important thing is to engage them in tournaments like the 'VENDA Cup', recognize their talents, and provide them with the necessary encouragement so that they can emerge as great sports personalities in the future," said of Kerala,” Janeesh said.

VENDA Cup 2026 brings together 1,600 players –800 boys and 800 girls across 160 school teams from all 14 districts of Kerala, organized into four zones: Kannur, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam, with zonal qualifiers through September and October 2026 culminating in the State Championships on 23–24 October 2026 in Ernakulam. At the VENDA Cup, the Fair Play Player Award will be given after every match and the Fair Play Team Award, the tournament's highest honour, going to teams that demonstrate outstanding fairness and team spirit throughout. Venda Cup, the flagship program of Project VENDA developed by Fourth Wave Foundation, has been recognised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as a best practice for prevention interventions.

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Diana Vincent, Founder and Director, Fourth Wave Foundation, said: "What began as a conviction has become a body of evidence-based, replicable programs across child protection, substance-abuse prevention and inclusive education – trusted by communities and strengthened by partners like Allianz Services who share our commitment to lasting change."

Jison John, CEO and MD, Allianz Services India and Chief Delivery Officer (Asia and Africa), Allianz Services, said: "At Allianz Services, we bring our promise of Confidence in Tomorrow to life through action. Kerala has been home to us for over two decades, and the VENDA Cup is how we give back — a shield of sport, belonging and aspiration for young lives when prevention matters most. From VENDA Cup to Plastic Waste-Free Rivers to Captain Lakshmi Inclusive Park, beyond sponsorship, our colleagues show up and participate. That is how confidence in tomorrow is built — not through words, but through action."

Praveen Sasidharan, Member of the Board and Chief Services Officer, Allianz Services, said: "Sport has a unique ability to transform potential into possibility. The VENDA Cup brings this to life – giving children the chance to develop resilience, confidence, and a sense of belonging through the power of sport. At Allianz Services, we are proud to support initiatives that strengthen communities and shape brighter futures. When a child discovers a healthier path or the confidence to dream bigger, the impact reaches far beyond sport."

Allianz Services India employee resource groups – Tarang (platform for art, culture, celebrations and sport) and SPARSH (volunteering for social causes) – are collaborating with Fourth Wave Foundation to develop mime performances, rap anthems, comic books and short films to engage young audiences and promote safe and healthy habits across schools and communities from November 2026. The company's football teams will also play friendly matches with VENDA Cup teams.