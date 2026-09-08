In a major leap forward for marine research, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed a pioneering mobile application called ‘Matsyametry’. Designed to measure the length and width of fish without any physical contact, the app is set to revolutionise fish stock assessment and marine data collection processes.

Users can capture images of fish using their smartphone cameras, and the app will instantly calculate their precise dimensions. Crucially, the application allows researchers to record the measurements of multiple specimens of the same species within a single sampling session. The captured data is automatically categorised, making it readily available for subsequent scientific analysis and research.

Revolutionising field research

The innovative digital tool is the brainchild of Dr Eldho Varghese, a Senior Scientist and ICAR National Fellow at CMFRI. Highlighting its practical utility, CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George stated that the Matsyametry app would immensely simplify the tedious task of gathering fish data during field surveys, saving both time and labour for researchers on the ground.

System requirements and support

Currently, the application is compatible with Android smartphones that support Google's ARCore technology. When a researcher points the phone camera at a fish, a measuring guide appears on the screen to help determine its dimensions accurately. The app was developed as part of the ICAR National Fellow project, funded by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.